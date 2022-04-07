DC Reveals Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman One-Shot

Losing the Man of Steel is going to take a toll on the DC Universe, and that is set to be explored in an a newly announced tribute one-shot in Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 from writer Tom King (Human Target) and artist Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated). Following the tragic events of Justice League #75, the one-shot will also honor Aquaman’s legacy with a backup story by Brandon Thomas (Aquamen), Chuck Brown (Black Manta), and Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom), and the issue will hit comic stores and digital platforms on July 12. You can check out covers by Burnham and Steve Beach as well below.

“Superman is maybe my favorite character to write, and Chris is one of my favorite artists in comics, whom I’ve been dying to work with for years, so this project is an absolute joy,” said Writer Tom King. “It’s an important and emotional story about what Clark missed when he missed Jon’s teenage years, the pain and the glory of seeing your boy grow up.”

“I’ve been a fan of Tom since his days on Grayson, so although he’s probably better known for his 12-issue ‘war-is-hell’ epics, I still primarily think of him as writing fun formalist done-in-ones,” said Artist Chris Burnham. “I’ve got two young boys who haven’t quite figured out what a knucklehead their old man is, so it’s fantastic to be drawing a story about Superman trying to live up to the high standards of his own father. I loved drawing the adventures of Batman and Robin in Batman Incorporated, and it’s been extra fun to draw Superman with a Robin-esque Superboy.”

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – SUPERMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Backup written by BRANDON THOMAS and CHUCK BROWN

Backup art by FICO OSSIO

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 foil variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 | 40 pages | (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 7/12/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there’s life there’s hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DC Universe’s biggest event of 2022!

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 hits comic stores on July 12th.

