DC Fans React to Deathstroke’s Titans Season 2 Costume

DC Universe’s Titans is gearing up for season 2, and the streaming service has given the series a major promotional boost, via a full trailer for the sophomore season, and a new official one-sheet. That poster has given fans an even better look at the new DC characters joining Titans in season 2 – including the new DC Universe version of Deathstroke The Terminator, played by actor Esai Morales.

This being a DC live-action project, there is (not surprisingly) a lot of commentary and/or backlash from fans, when it comes to the look of Deathstroke in the show. Scroll below for a breakdown of good, bad, and ugly reactions to Titans season 2’s Deathstroke Costume.

All Good Here

Deathstroke from Titans S2 looks Amazing pic.twitter.com/X6C13Tznxt — DrDrTarzan (@DrDrTarzan) August 20, 2019

Some fans are simply happy with this version of Deathstroke and are not afraid of letting that opinion be known. ‘Nuff said.

Season 2 – Let’s Go!

As you can see, for some DC fans this version of Deathstroke is more than enough for what they need to see, and they couldn’t be more excited for Titans season 2.

Color Coding

Seriously though the blue to orange ratio is way off on the #Deathstroke costume. The mask at the very least should’ve been split down the middle with blue on one side and orange on the other.

Color pallet aside, the suit does look pretty good though.#Titans pic.twitter.com/GMu2APGplk — Clayton Piacentini 🇺🇸⛪ (@claytalian) August 20, 2019

According to some fans, the real crime here is the improper coloring of Deathstroke’s costume, with the blue and orange ratios seems to be way off the mark.

Arrow Doesn’t Count!

This is a really dope COSPLAY outfit…



Is WMG Really THIS stingy???



You put #DEATHSTROKE in live action finally (No… CW shows do NOT count), and you couldnt give them a budget decent enough to not buy a motocross outfit & a repurposed #DEADSHOT mask???#TITANS https://t.co/o2wL8Nj8XG — One Step_Too Far (@Just1StepTooFar) August 20, 2019

The most common shot taken at Titans‘ Deathstroke is how budgeted the Deathstroke costume is, but this fan seems so angry about it that he won’ even admit that Arrow‘s version of Deathstroke look just as budgeted (if not more so).

Long Live the Pirate

This is what I want in live action Deathstroke!

Pirate Deathstroke is best Deathstroke. https://t.co/JiAclmGyum — Titans Together! (@LetsTitans) August 20, 2019

For some fans, Pirate Deathstroke is *the* only Deathstroke. When will these DC TV series learn that???

Gang, Gang

They’re all here !!! And damn that Deathstroke look really good ! #Titans pic.twitter.com/ndClZsF42H — Lucas Rémoussin (@LucasRemoussin) August 20, 2019

A lot of fans are happy with the collective look of the Titans season 2 characters in this new posters. It indeed makes season 2 look pretty epic.

Go Go Power Deathstroke!

Deathstroke looks more like a power rangers villain. Never been huge on every adaptation making his outfit armor. — Titans Together! (@LetsTitans) August 20, 2019

For some fans, Deathstroke will never quite feel right when adapted into live-action, so long as the villain is stuffed into a bulky suit of armor. So: Arrow, Titans, and that Justice League post-credits scene? All misses, according to these fans.

Titans season 2 premieres on September 6th, only on DC Universe.