The DC Universe 10th Anniversary Blu-ray Box Set Just Got a Mega Discount

The DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection is a dream Blu-ray set for fans of DC’s animated movies. It contains all 30 films released prior to Gotham by Gaslight and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay with tons of extras. If you were on the fence about buying it, now would be the time to pull the trigger because the price is at an all-time low.

Amazon currently has the DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray set on sale for $169, which is 44% cheaper than the original $300 list price. That makes each disc in the 32 disc collection just a little over $5 a pop, and you’re getting all of the bonus collectibles on top of that. Grab it while you can with the discount, because there’s no telling how long it will last. Just two days ago it was listed at $211.

Given all of the content in this set, it’s a steal at the sale price. In addition to the 30 films, it also contains newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier as well as all five “DC Showcase” animated shorts – The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. Plus, there’s over two hours of new special features. It even comes with a 40-page adult coloring book and three collector coins to sweeten the deal. The full list of films in the set are listed below.

• SUPERMAN: DOOMSDAY

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW FRONTIER

• BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHT

• WONDER WOMAN COMMEMORATIVE EDITION

• GREEN LANTERN: FIRST FLIGHT

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: PUBLIC ENEMIES

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON TWO EARTHS

• BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE

• ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

• GREEN LANTERN: EMERALD KNIGHTS

• BATMAN: YEAR ONE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: DOOM

• SUPERMAN VS. THE ELITE

• THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 1

• THE DARK KNIGHTS RETURNS, PART 2

• SUPERMAN: UNBOUND

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE FLASHPOINT PARADOX

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: WAR

• SON OF BATMAN

• BATMAN: ASSAULT ON ARKHAM

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THRONE OF ATLANTIS

• BATMAN VS. ROBIN

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: GODS AND MONSTERS

• BATMAN: BAD BLOOD

• JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

• BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK

• TEEN TITANS: THE JUDAS CONTRACT

• BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN

