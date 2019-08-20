DC Universe Reveals Titans Season 2 Poster

DC Universe’s new season of Titans is almost here, and now we’ve got a brand new poster for the anticipated series. The new Titans poster gives us our best look at the entire team, which includes Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Donna Troy, Raven, Hawk, and Dove, as well as Jason Todd’s Robin. We also get a look at the show’s new additions, including Conner Kent (Superboy), Ravager, and the big bad of this season Deathstroke, who is standing ready for war at the bottom of the image. Each of the Titans looks ready to oppose him with their weapons and powers at the ready, and you can check out the new poster in the image below.

One notable absence from the poster is Bruce Wayne, who we know will be playing a substantial role in the new season. We don’t know if his alter ego Batman will end up showing up as well, but odds are at some point he’ll don the cape and cowl. While Batman is unknown, the first Titans trailer already shined a spotlight on Jason Todd, so we know he’ll be back to play a role in the new season’s story, as will Krypto, who appeared at the tail end of season 1 alongside Conner.

Hopefully, we get to see all of our heroes actually band together against Deathstroke, and you can get a taste for what that might be like in the poster below.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others.

Titans season 2 hits DC Universe on September 6th.

Are you pumped for a new season of Titans? Let us know in the comments and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Titans and DC!