‘Deadpool 2’ Star Morena Baccarin Wants to Play Poison Ivy or Catwoman

Morena Baccarin is currently having a blast on the Marvel side of things in Deadpool 2, but that doesn’t mean a DC villain wouldn’t be right up her alley.

Baccarin, who plays Vanessa in the Deadpool films, recently spoke to Cinepop about the upcoming sequel. During their chat, the topic of playing a superhero in theaters came up, specifically if she would like to play one on the big screen. It seems a villain is much more to her liking.

“I identify more with the villains, like Poison Ivy and Catwoman,” Baccarin said.

Now, that doesn’t mean she’s actually going to play those character in a movie, but the idea of her in one of those roles is definitely not a bad one. Neither of those roles currently have a movie equivalent (in the current movie-verse that is), and the upcoming Gotham City Sirens could be the perfect place to introduce them alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Personally, Baccarin would probably make a fantastic Catwoman, and we definitely want to see that character once again grace the big screen.

Baccarin has plenty of experience in the Batman universe, as she plays Leslie Thompkins on the hit series Gotham, a show where Catwoman and Poison Ivy currently exist. Baccarin has also been a part of CW’s The Flash, though in that show she provided voice work as opposed to physically appearing.

In the meantime, though you can catch her in Deadpool 2, which will also act as the debut of Cable and Domino.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.