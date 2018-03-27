‘Doomsday Clock’ Artist Shares Sketch of ‘Watchmen’s Rorschach Fighting The Joker

Over the weekend, Doomsday Clock artist Gray Frank took to social media to share a cover depicting Rorschach meeting The Joker for the first time — and, as one might expect, the meeting was not friendly.

The cover to #7, the image of those two characters together seemingly implies that Rorschach will be on a collision course with The Marionette and The Mime, two characters from the world of Watchmen who came to the DC Universe along with Ozymandias and Rorschach, but have since left their party and found a home among the criminal element in Gotham — most notably, a number of people who seem to have ties to The Joker.

Not being from around there, though, the Marionette and the Mime are not overly afraid of the Clown Prince of Crime…!

You can see the cover below, tweeted out on Saturday.

On Sunday, colorist Brad Anderson joined in the fun, and shared the final (colored) version of the cover image.

The series has gone bimonthly, in order to keep it theoreticlly on schedule while allowing Frank and Anderson the time required to do the highly-detailed, deeply-researched work that the series demands.

In Doomsday Clock, the of “world peace” from the end of Watchmen has been laid bare to the world, and Ozymandias is dying. Hoping desperately to save the world before he goes, he recruits a new Rorschach and a pair of minor costumed villains from his own earth to travel to the DC Universe, where he hopes to find Doctor Manhattan and convince him to return home.

Along the way, the group will run afoul of the DC superheroes, with Doctor Manhattan’s dire worldview (and possible interference in the last moments of Krypton) particularly conflicting with Superman, the living embodiment of hope.

Doomsday Clock #4 debuts on Wednesday. You can get it at your local comic shop, or pre-order it on ComiXology now. Doomsday Clock #7 will hit the stands in late summer/early fall.