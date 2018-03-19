‘Family Guy’ Finally Addresses If Stewie Is Gay

Family Guy has hinted at and joked about Stewie’s sexuality for years now, though the subject has never been directly addressed. Tonight, however, all of that changed.

WARNING: Major Spoilers for the latest episode of Family Guy ahead!

Tonight’s episode, titled “Send in Stewie, Please,” took place entirely in a therapy session. Stewie was sent in to speak with Dr. Pritchfield (Ian McKellen) after pushing another boy at school down the stairs. Of course, as you can imagine, the subject of Stewies sexuality eventually came up, and the character used one of TV’s most popular super heroes to reveal how he felt.

“I only pushed Tyler down the stairs because I like him and I’m afraid he won’t like me back,” Stewie admitted to Dr. Pritchfield, though he quickly changed his tone. “And not like him like him. I’m not gay. This whole thing isn’t because I’m gay so calm down, I can already see you licking your chops. I’m sure you live for the ‘coming out’ sessions. If anything I’m less gay than I used to be. Not that anybody at this school would care. But do I think Grant Gustin and I would make the most adorable Instagram couple? Yes, yes we would.”

Stewie then clarified to Dr. Pritchfield who Grant Gustin was, since the older man wasn’t exactly sure.

“Grant Gustin plays The Flash on The CW if you were wondering because, you know most people over 70 probably don’t know who he is,” Stewie said. “Think young Anthony Perkins.”

The conversation about sexuality continued and Stewie tried to say that he was in fact heterosexual, though he had trouble with the words that came out of his mouth.

“Anyway, fluid is something I hear being tossed around,” Stewie pondered. “But I’m confident in my heterosexuality. That’s a word, right?”

After Dr. Pritchfield said that it was, Stewie replied, “Okay. It just sounded strange for a second.”

As you’d expect, Stewie couldn’t bring himself to be 100 percent honest about his feelings, so this is probably as close as he will ever get.

