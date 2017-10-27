Fans Spot a ‘Justice League’ Scene Ripped Straight From The Comics

Fans on social media have spotted a moment from the most recent international trailer for Justice League, which appears to show Ben Affleck’s Batman recreating a famous scene from Geoff Johns and Jim Lee’s Justice League series and the animated Justice League: War movie based on it.

The scene, a screen capture from which you can see below, features the Dark Knight capturing a Parademon.

In both the comics and the animated movie, the Parademon self-destructs during an “interrogation,” and Batman is protected from the blast by Green Lantern, who is nearby. Green Lantern is not expected to appear in Justice League, but we are going to go out on a limb and guess Batman does not get killed by exploding minion bits in the first act.

While it seems the Mother Boxes came to Earth years ago and were split between Atlantis, mankind, and the Amazons, it seems unlikely that Wonder Woman’s knowledge of ancient mythology will help the League against New Gods, who were not mentioned in her recent feature film. Earlier trailers have hinted that Steppenwolf and his armies believe Earth is defenseless becuase there are currently no Lanterns and no Superman protecting it.

It is not yet clear why Steppenwolf has come to Earth seeking the Mother Boxes, one of which was used to create Cyborg. Like The Avengers’ Vision, there is some speculation that the villain’s plan to take the MacGuffin will center on destroying Vic in order to retake the tech that gives him his powers.

Steppenwolf, who in the comics is the uncle of Apokolips’s dictator Darkseid, may be on Earth as a representative of Darkseid, or on his own, in order to consolidate resources for a coup against his nephew. The politics of the New Gods tend to be rife with such things.

In the comics, Darkseid’s forces came before him, but he arrived during the first arc of Justice League and was turned away. On Earth-2, a similar invasion was more successful, killing many of Earth’s heroes. It is not clear whether the DC multiverse will play a role in Justice League, although it will presumably play into the upcoming Flashpoint movie.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17.

h/t Twitter user Den TehSuperCow