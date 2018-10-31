‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “News Flash”

“News Flash” begins with a flashback to the Night of Enlightenment. The scene is shot as if it was found-footage from one of the residents of Central City as they witness Barry and Nora punch the falling satellite.

Present day, Iris is cook inga disastrous breakfast for Barry and Nora. The family is eating when Barry reminds them the celebrity softball game is later on.

Team Flash gathers at STAR Labs to talk about their case in finding Cicada.

The team goes to the softball game. Nora and Iris share playful banter when Nora gets up and walks away. As she’s walking away, we see that her eyes turn purple and before too long, Officer Jones walks onto the field with a bomb. Nora is able to speed onto the field and throw the bomb in the air before it causes any damage. Both Nora’s and Jones’ eyes go back to normal and neither have any recollection of the events.

From the distance we see the vlogger from earlier — Spencer Young — film the events, hinting she has some sort of control over what happened.

Iris finds Spencer blogging away at Jitters and we find out the two previously worked together at CCPN. Iris mentions that she should reduce coverage on metahumans because she had heard somebody is targeting metahumans. Spencer refuses to do so, revealing that since she started covering XS, her reader numbers have increased substantially.

Barry and Joe are questioning Jones when police starting running out of the office — there’s a fire at CCPN. Barry and Nora speed off to put the fire out. They arrive on the scene and Spencer can be seen filming the event.

Barry and Nora aren’t acting fast enough and we see that Spencer has the power to hypnotize people. She convinces Barry to speed off to Las Vegas, making Nora the only one capable of putting out the fire. Iris walks Nora through the process and she puts out the fire, all of which Spencer captures on video.

The team gathers at STAR Labs — Barry included — to talk about the situation. They eventually pin Spencer as a potential culprit behind the hypnotic attacks.

Barry, Iris, and Nora go to track down Spencer in an attempt to find out whether or not Spencer is actually a metahuman. They give Nora a device that will allow them to find out whether or not Spencer is a meta. Nora struggles with the device as her and Spencer are flirting with each other. Iris, realizes what’s going on and goes in to help.

Spencer leaves and Iris and Nora argue. During the argument, Nora reveals that in the future, her mother implants her with a power-dampening device so that her speedster powers get taken away and it wasn’t until recently that Nora discovered she had powers.

Back at STAR Labs, Iris talks to Barry about the situation and Barry reassures his wife that they must have a good reason as to why they take away Nora’s powers in the future.

Sherloque and Ralph find out where the mask Cicada uses were produced. Sherloque asks Caitlin to punch him in the chest and after he’s punched, he starts making the same sound as Cicada.

Alerts start going off at STAR Labs and Team Flash is alerted to a bomb scare at the Central City soccer stadium. Barry and Nora speed off and find that the stadium is empty. After a quick analysis, Iris realizes that Spencer is able to hypnotize people through her headlines.

As soon as Iris mentions that, Spencer uses the stadium’s jumbotron to display a headline saying “XS Kills Flash!” and the two begin fighting. Nora nearly phases her hand through Barry’s chest but Iris makes it to the stadium to shoot Nora with a tranquilizer.

Barry tracks down Spencer, arrests her, and takes her to Iron Heights.

Sherloque reveals his finding to the team. They know that Cicada is somebody who was injured during the night of the particle accelerator explosion. Not only that, but Sherloque thinks that the satellite explosion on the night of the Enlightment also created metatech. With objects that have powers, the team realizes that’s how Spencer Young was able to hypnotize people with her phone.

Iris and Nora continue their argument from earlier on getting rid of her powers. Nora decides to stay with Joe and Cecile for a while.