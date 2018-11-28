‘The Flash’ Recap With Spoilers: “O Come, All Ye Faithful”

“O Come, All Ye Faithful” starts with a shot of Grace Gibbons in the hospital. Her father is looking at her when we overhear Barry outside looking for her father. Cicada hides in the room so as to avoid Barry’s detection and Grace’s doctor steps in to tell Barry her parents are dead, even showing him her charts.

We see a flashback in which Grace’s parents were attacked and killed by a metahuman and that Cicada is her uncle. She goes to live with him after her parents pass.

The crew starts assembling at the West-Allen residence for Thanksgiving when an alert goes off showing a tremendous power surge at an electricity plant downtown. Barry and Nora speed down to find out that the plant is being attacked by a lightning storm.

Cisco reveals there’s a cold fusion rod that’d level a whole city block if struck and Barry notices a bolt of lightning speeding towards it. Barry saves the fusion rod from being detonated but is struck in the process, instantly stopping his heart. Although initially unsuccessful, Nora’s eventually able to restart his heart and bring him back to life.

Barry and Nora return to STAR Labs and the latter is very upset. Nora yells at her mom and storms off. The group wonders where the storm came from and somebody suggests that Weather Wizard may have escaped prison.

Cisco and Caitlin agree they should invite Sherloque to their Thanksgiving dinner later in the day.

Afraid of being caught by Barry, Cicada refuses to go to the hospital to see Grace. In a flashback, he’s in the office at school with Grace, who’s gotten in trouble for calling a classmate a “rat bastard.”

Barry, Iris, and Nora go to prison to make sure Martin/Weather Wizard is still in prison and once they get there, they’re almost consumed by a tornado. Out of the tornado steps Martin’s daughter Joss, who apparently shares the same powers as her father. Barry breaks Martin out and speeds him to the containment facility at STAR Labs, a far distance from his daughter.

Cicada — who’s real name is Orlin — moves into a new house with Grace and two work on their relationship in another flashback.

Caitlin reveals that she’s identified Martin’s daughter as Joss Jackam, an amateur weather chaser. They review the security footage from prison and notice the staff she’s carrying is “infected” with Dark Matter allowing her to control the weather, the team’s second case of meta-tech.

Thinking she wants her dad freed, they set up a meeting with her to return him in an effort to get the staff away from her. As they meet up, Joss gets upset and throws a truck on top of her father, upset at him for abandoning her and her mother. We find out that the person crushed wasn’t Martin, rather a hologram that Iris is controlling. An upset Joss flies away.

Later that night, Nora pulls her father aside and tries convincing him to give up being The Flash in an attempt to save him from the Crisis in the future.

In another flashback, Orlin and Grace are at the carnival one year after her parent’s deaths. Orlin has completely turned his life around and Grace is happy for him to be her guardian. Just then, The Enlightenment happens and Orlin is impaled in the chest by the lightning-shaped dagger.

Team Flash is alerted to the presence of Joss as the airport, where’s she’s brewing up a storm. Barry races out to the airport to begin evacuating it when Cisco realizes they need the Weather Wizard’s wand to counter effect Joss’ technology. Nora races the wand out to Barry and he begins to counteract Joss’ tornado she’s making out of lightning

Barry stops the lightning tornado and takes Joss under arrest, imprisoning her at Iron Heights.

The crew gathers for Thanksgiving Dinner at Barry and Iris’ place.

Orlin shows up at Grace’s room at the hospital to spend Thanksgiving with her, even against the doctor’s orders.

In a flashback, we find out Grace received massive amounts of brain hemorrhaging as a result of the Enlightenment. The doctor blames everything on metahumans.

Back at STAR Labs, Cisco hacks the hospital security cameras to find Orlin visting Grace’s room.