Former Batman Ben Affleck Reportedly Doing Extreme Workouts to Put on Muscle

Ben Affleck may no longer be playing a superhero on the big screen, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up on being in superhero shape. Radar Online reports that Affleck has been hitting the gym, taking on an “extreme power-lifting regime” to get in serious shape — no film role, required.

Radar cites an “insider” familiar with the situation who says that Affleck has been doing the workout without benefit of a trainer and that he’s working himself to the point of collapse.

“He’s developed an extreme power-lifting regime that he does on his own, without a trainer, to pack on more muscle than he had while making his superhero movies,” the source said. “He’s obsessed and working out to the point of collapse.”

The source went on to note that Affleck’s work just for himself, not a role.

“Ben shows up to the gym [in L.A.’s Brentwood area] at all hours of the day and night, in a hoodie and sunglasses, and works himself to the point of exhaustion,” the source continued. He’s looking like a linebacker these days and it’s not for a particular role either.”

As those who have been keeping up with Affleck’s career in terms of his role as Batman, Radar’s source does appear to be correct in that the actor isn’t getting fit to suit back up. Affleck departed his role as Batman after quite a bit of back and forth and, earlier this year, Robert Pattinson was revealed to be the next actor to wear the cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film. While it was thought that Affleck may still have some place in the film, later reports indicated that the actor was never going to factor into Reeves’ new film.

Previous rumors indicated that Affleck’s Batman could play a role in the new film, like a narrator going over his previous adventures that would then allow the new actor to take ownership of the role.

But apparently Reeves had a different approach in mind, and now we’re starting to move forward in an Affleck-less world in the DC movie universe. The director and writer previously spoke about how the film would be leaning harder into Batman’s title as the World’s Greatest Detective, showing more of a noir-focused corner of Batman’s journey.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

