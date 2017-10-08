Gal Gadot Jokes About the ‘Justice Plumbers’ with Jimmy Fallon

Gal Gadot recently went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Justice League ahead of its release next month but the actress ended up promoting a different “movie” altogether.

With so many details about the superhero film under wraps, host Jimmy Fallon admitted that he wasn’t even sure what was going on in the promotional photo he had that showed heroes surrounded by steam. He joked that the plot of the movie must be that the heroes have to fix a leaky pipe and Gadot had a perfect response.

“How did you know?” Gadot said. “The Justice Plumbers! Why did you not flush?”

Of course, we know that the Justice League has bigger problems than a leaky pipe. With Steppenwolf coming to Earth to retrieve three Mother Boxes there, heroes will be a little too busy with saving the world for Batman to have a career change and fix toilets, but even if Justice League isn’t a comedy that doesn’t mean the film won’t have fun. Gadot recently told Geek Magazine while the team’s goal is intense, there are still funny moments between the characters.

“The goal of the team is intense — they have to save the world, after all — but the humor that comes into it from all of these characters trying to work together, some of them with more experience, some with essentially none, results in a lot of laughter and playful banter that I believe audiences will really enjoy,” Gadot said.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

