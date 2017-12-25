Gal Godot Shares Most Heartwarming Moment As Wonder Woman

For Gal Gadot, the most heartwarming element of her Wonder Woman movie was more than any on-screen or on-set moment. It was on May 29, 2017 — the night her film’s review embargo lifted.

“It was a Thursday evening and I knew they were lifting the embargo for the reviews at 9 p.m,” Gadot wrote in EW. “It was my first time going through such a thing. Usually, I’m not in the loop on when the studio is lifting the embargo. So I put my six-year-old daughter to bed and I said, ‘You need to fall asleep, I need to do some work tonight.’ And of course that night she was very much awake. I said, ‘Okay. I’m going to bring my computer and sit next to you until you fall asleep.’”

Prior to Wonder Woman, Gadot had debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The film was met by lackluster reviews from critics, releasing more than a year before Gadot’s standalone effort in the solo Wonder Woman film. While Gadot felt as though she and director Patty Jenkins were crafting something “special” while working together, she was largely unprepared for what came next.

“So, I bring my computer and I start to read all the reviews,” Gadot said. “I got so excited I called [director Patty Jenkins]. And the moment I called Patty she answered the phone — it didn’t even ring. She immediately picks up. She’s all, ‘What’s going on? I’ve been meditating for 20 minutes, not reading anything, literally waiting for you to call me.’”

Gadot couldn’t find the words. She simply screamed into the phone, prompting Jenkins to ask her about the reviews. “I said, ‘It’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t believe this is happening to us right now!’ Gadot recalls. “And my daughter, who’s 6 now, and was part of the production — when you work so many hours [your children] come to set and become part of the circus. My daughter got so excited.”

While the reviews were an unforgettable moment for Gadot, it was the pairing of the moment with her daughter which made the embargo lift truly heartwarming. “My daughter asked me, ‘What’s happening, mama?’” Gadot said. “I told her: ‘People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.’”

Then came the ultimate moment for any parent… “She jumped at me with teary eyes and said, ‘I’m proud of you mommy!” Gadot said. “That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother. It was a very special thing.”