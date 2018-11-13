Former Batman Actor George Clooney Reportedly Has Satellite Over Sudan to Monitor Dictator

Despite not playing the role of Batman for more than two decades, it seems like George Clooney still has a bit of the Caped Crusader in him.

The star of Batman & Robin reportedly used money made from commercials to fund a satellite over the Sudanese border in order to monitor the dictator Omar al-Bashir. It’s a move straight out of Batman’s playbook.

I know I’m hitting you with a lot of info tonight, but George Clooney does coffee commercials for $40 million to patrol war crimes with satellites. pic.twitter.com/fmsFvsZEru — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) November 11, 2018

This wonderful piece of information comes from a 2013 article on The Richest, where Clooney talks about his deal to make commercials for the Swiss coffee company Nespresso.

“I’m very comfortable with commercials. I’ve done them most of my life,” Cloonely told the Richest. “Most of the money I make on the [Nespresso] commercials I spend keeping a satellite over the border of North and South Sudan to keep an eye on Omar al-Bashir [the Sudanese dictator charged with war crimes at The Hague].”

He’s also used his position to bring Nespresso into South Sudan, creating coffee plantations in the country.

I am excited for the opportunity to bring together my role as an ambassador for Nespresso and an advocate for a better future for the people of South Sudan.”

Maybe the coffee is just a cover for his high tech bunkers, housing everything a crime fighter would need.

Clooney has previously talked about how much the film Batman & Robin influenced his career, and how that movie’s failure affected what roles he took in the future.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter which film had the biggest impact on his acting career, he gave a surprising answer.

“It’s really easy to pick: Batman & Robin,” Clooney said. “That’s not a joke. Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work. After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role. My next three films were Out of Sight, Three Kings, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?“