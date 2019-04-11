‘Gotham’ Fans React to First Look at Final Joker

Even though there are still a few more weeks until the series finale of Gotham, fans of the show were treated to an exciting surprise on Monday afternoon. FOX unveiled the first look at Cameron Monaghan‘s final evolution of the Joker from the decade-long time jump in the finale, showing off the arch-nemesis of the show’s Batman. It’s a twisted take on the classic villain, and it’s much different than any other version of the character that has appeared on the show so far.

Of course, when you change the formula of an iconic character, you’ll likely be met with mixed reactions. That’s exactly what happened on Twitter when the video and photos of Monaghan in the finale arrived online.

Many of Gotham‘s dedicated fans love the look of Monaghan’s character, as he’s changed his style and appearance numerous times on the show, each one a little more exciting than the last. Then again, there are also plenty of people dunking on this future Joker, saying he looks totally ridiculous.

Yeah, the reactions to this Joker debut are literally all over the place. Where do you stand on the subject? Let us know in the comments!

That’s my Joker

THATS MY JOKER pic.twitter.com/AV6hdNHsCz — nat || gotham spoilers (@valeskalester) April 1, 2019

How?

Two perfect joker designs for Jerome and Jeremiah. Vs the actual final joker design ?. How did they mess it up so bad. pic.twitter.com/7NZzjUEe5D — Chris (@chriswashere321) April 1, 2019

The Real Joker

YA’LL ARE REALLY GIVING US *THE* JOKER I’M CRYING pic.twitter.com/aggY70c9C2 — Gotham Hub (@GothamHub) April 1, 2019

Terrible

This is terrible lol looks like if Jack Nicholson played Joker, not in 1989, but right now ? https://t.co/Jld9kqSXIP — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) April 1, 2019

It’s Different for the Better

Been waiting the better part of 5 years for Cameron Monaghan to actually be The Joker on #Gotham and now that we get his final look, half the TL is firebombing it. ??‍♂️



I like it. It’s DIFFERENT. Like the show itself. That’s where I stand, dammit. #ItsAllSubjective pic.twitter.com/xt6Fdobt8P — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) April 1, 2019

Is That You, Cameron?

Without prior knowledge, I would never guess this is Cameron Monaghan under that makeup! Well done, #Gotham. pic.twitter.com/DJjPUeffXI — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 1, 2019

Jeepers Creepers

They got Jerome lookin like the Jeepers Creepers Monster ??#Gotham #Joker pic.twitter.com/xGjQY59PIY — Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) April 1, 2019

“Blessed”

Batarangs!

The Joker has been injured by a batarang in new Gotham final two episodes trailer @cameronmonaghan @Gotham didn’t expect this ? pic.twitter.com/ED8SqngF5w — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) April 1, 2019

Theory Time