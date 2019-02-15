‘Gotham’ Recap With Spoilers – “13 Stitches”

Another Thursday in the books, another wild episode of Gotham has left us reeling. The incredibly fast pace of Gotham‘s final season continued in “13 Stitches” but the episode also brought more than a couple of twists. Just like last week’s installment, this episode will serve as a major set up for the end of the series.

If you weren’t able to catch the episode live, or need some clarification on something that you didn’t quite understand, there’s no need to worry. We’ve got you covered. Check out a quick recap below complete with all of the major plot moments from the episode. It probably goes without saying, but there are serious spoilers ahead.

The episode kicks off with Nygma chasing down Jim, trying to kill him on orders from Eduardo and Walker. Jim obviously wins that battle and gets Nygma back to the station where Lucius can remove the chip. All of the core heroes there plot to try and take down Dorrance once and for all.

Penguin has a grand plan to get out of Gotham City because there’s apparently nothing left for him there. However, his plan hits a snag in the form of Magpie, a new villain that likes to steal things and replace them with bombs. This storyline is mostly unnecessary in the grand scheme of things, except to show that Selina agrees to leave with Penguin, and that the villainous Cobblepot still has cold blood running through his veins. He shoots Magpie dead at the end of the episode.

Eduardo and Walker use a massive chip against Jim as they bring Lee Thompkins back into the fold. Jim fights Dorrance, puts a metal pole through his chest, and leaves him for dead. However, Dorrance doesn’t stay there long, as Walker shows up with a mask that allows him to breathe a substance and keep himself alive. Ladies and gentlemen, the birth of Bane is upon us.

To make things more complicated, Walker says that she has one other operative like Nygma, and presses a button on a remote. This triggers a chip that has been planted inside Lee’s head causing her to attack Jim. Fortunately, they get Lee down without hurting her, but a killer ex might now be the least of Jim’s concerns. At the end of the episode, Barbara tells Jim that she’s pregnant. In other words: WHAT’S UP BARBARA GORDON!

Finally, Jeremiah kidnaps Alfred and takes him off the island, back to Wayne Manor. There he ties him up and starts talking about some diabolical plan he has to torture Bruce, which we’ll probably see more of next week.