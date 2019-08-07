DC Reveals Insane Harley Quinn Costume

DC’s Year of the Villain is underway and this week in Harley Quinn #64, it’s her turn to be made an offer she can’t refuse by one Lex Luthor. While others may have been ready to sign on for whatever Luthor is asking of them, this is Harley we’re talking about. She’s a bit harder sell but that doesn’t mean Luthor isn’t trying — and the result is the most insane Harley Quinn costume ever.

In the issue, as fans who have been keeping up are aware, Harley is dealing with the biggest “villain” she’s ever faced and on a deeply personal level — her mother is dying of cancer. It’s not something that Harley can actively do much about so to help support her comatose mother as well as pass the time, Harley reads from — what else — a Harley Quinn comic book. Within Harley’s comic, we see her approached by Lex and offered an insane upgraded version of herself complete with a costume built on “Gorilla City technology, fueled by Yellow Lantern power and a drop of Lobo’s blood.” Also, it has wi-fi. Check it out below.

As you can see that is one insane costume, but it’s also not really of interest to Harley. Ultimately, Lex spends the issue chasing Harley through pretty much every other major issue of DC Comics right now — she pops up in Event Leviathan, crashes City of Bane, and even hits the DC/Hanna Barbera crossover with Lex offering more and more customized offers trying to get Harley to sign on. There’s even a great spoof of the DC Universe service. In the end, though Lex offers her the one thing that she would truly want when he offers to cure her mother’s cancer.

It’s an offer that sends Harley into a bit of an existential crisis and while the comic she’s reading leaves with a cliffhanger, the actual issue itself seems to leave in a pretty certain place. Death comes for Harley’s mother because, as Death says, “but no one can escape death.”

Harley Quinn #64 is available now.