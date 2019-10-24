HBO Promotes Watchmen by Changing Twitter Name to “Regina King Fan Account”

✖

The series premiere of the new Watchmen show from HBO and Damon Lindelof finally aired on Sunday and it followed Detective Angela Abar (Regina King) in an alternate future where vigilantes are outlawed and cops keep their identities hidden beneath masks. The show's debut was a success, earning a "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com. HBO has been hard at work promoting the new show, and one small detail is delighting Twitter users. The official account for HBO has changed its name to "Regina King Fan Account," which caught the attention of King herself.

This just makes my heart smize. I 💛 @HBO a.k.a Regina King Fan Account🤗 pic.twitter.com/2IR7lVlCDO — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 22, 2019

"This just makes my heart smize. I 💛 @HBO a.k.a Regina King Fan Account🤗," King wrote.

"We stan Queen King," HBO replied.

In addition to King, Watchmen also features Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Jeremy Irons as "Lord of a Country Estate," Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Old Man, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Blake, and Hong Chau as Lady Trieu. HBO previously released the first plot details surrounding the show, which you can check out below.

"In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants. Written by Damon Lindelof; directed by Nicole Kassell."

"It was amazing to have the book, the images, as the source for inspiration," Kassell, the Westworld and The Leftovers veteran who directed the pilot and several other episodes of the 9-episode series, said when asked about her visual approach during New York Comic Con. "Damon was telling the story, the story was all set, but [we asked], 'how can we continue to pay homage to it on every layer?' The most exciting parts on set were when I would set a frame and we had comic fans all over the crew, and it was like we're setting the frame and here's the shot [in the book]!"

Watchmen currently airs Sunday at 9 PM ET on HBO.