Henry Cavill Pokes Fun at ‘Justice League’s Mustache Gate

Once Henry Cavill wrapped on Justice League, he moved on to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which required him to grow a mustache. Unfortunately, Cavill had to return to Justice League for reshoots, ultimately resulting in the DC Extended Universe film having to digitally erase his mustache from these scenes, with the finished effects creating bizarre imagery. During an interview for Fallout, the actor poked fun at the “controversy” with a mustache guessing game.

he really guessed all the mustaches wow we love a man of culture pic.twitter.com/fpTR30IVdN — angie 🍂 (@augustwalkers) July 25, 2018

After successfully recognizing the mustaches of Hulk Hogan, Billy Dee Williams, and Ned Flanders, Cavill then held up his mustache from Fallout, noting that it had caused a “kerfluffle.” The actor then held up the image of his CGI face from Justice League, while jokingly holding it far away from his face to claim that would be a more accurate reflection of how he looked in the movie. Rather than claiming the identity was “Superman,” Cavill referred to it as “Mustache Gate.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Cavill detailed how surprised he was to see not only how his mustache was handled, but the attention given to his facial hair.

“I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill shared with Empire. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

The unique situation resulted in two options, which were either keep the mustache and use CGI to erase it or shave the mustache for Justice League and wear a fake mustache for Fallout. According to Cavill, the intensity of the stunts in the Mission: Impossible sequel would have been even more disastrous with fake facial hair.

“When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem,” Cavill detailed. “And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.”

Fans can see the mustache on full display when Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters Friday.

Do you think Cavill is being a good sport about the situation? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, augustwalkers]