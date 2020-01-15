How Crisis on Infinite Earths Sets up Superman & Lois

Earlier today, The CW announced that they had ordered Superman & Lois straight to series, bringing the total number of Arrowverse series on the air next season to at least six (The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois), plus Stargirl, which is shared with DC Universe and takes place on Earth-2 within the multiverse of the Arrowverse. In tonight’s final episode of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, though, fans got a brief clue about what they can expect from Superman & Lois when the series hits the airwaves next season. And it started with a shock to Superman’s system.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Turn back if you don’t want to know.

As Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is flying through the air in the final moments of the episode, he gets a call from Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch). She tells him to hurry back to Metropolis because he has to handle a situation with “the boys.” When he asks for clarification, Lois tells him, “your sons.”

Of course, earlier in the Crisis, fans were introduced to Lois and Clark’s firstborn son, Jonathan. Now, it seems, the pair have a second son set to be a part of the upcoming series.

That tracks with some casting sides that had leaked out, which rumors had indicated would be Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne (son of Batman), the team known as the Super-Sons in the comics. While we still might get “super-sons” out of this show, it seems likely that the pair will both be biological children of Superman and Lois.

The scene was quick, and did not name the second son. Likely candidates are Chris Kent, Sam Kent, or Jason White/Lane/Kent.

Sam is a name we are just guessing at. There’s no real precedent for it, except that Lois’s father is named Sam, so if Lois and Clark have two kids and one is names after Pa Kent, it would stand to reason Sam is a good candidate for the second kid’s name.

Chris Kent is the name given to Lor-Zod, the son of General Zod and Ursa, who was raised for a time by Lois and Clark after he was freed from the Phantom Zone, where he was born. He was, at one point, a costumed adventurer who took on the name and look of the Kryptonian hero Nightwing (not Dick Grayson. Comics are weird).

And Jason is the name of the son that Brandon Routh’s Superman referenced during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” It is also the name of Superman and Lois’s biological son from the movie Superman Returns, who was raised by Lois and Richard White, Perry’s son and her husband in that movie.