Fans Want to See ‘Wonder Woman’ Go Up Against ‘Black Panther’s Okoye

News that Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig is in talks to star as the villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 hit today and while the internet is buzzing about the unexpected prospective casting, the discussion quickly took a turn towards Wakanda.

Yes, that’s right. The discussion of Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 has fans debating how Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would stack up against various female villains and opponents with fans in particularly discussing the Amazonian’s prospects against Black Panther‘s Dora Milaje general, Okoye (Danai Gurira.)

The idea of a face-off between Wonder Woman and Okoye is intriguing as both Diana and Okoye are highly-trained female warriors who are not only well-equipped to handle themselves in battle but who have both demonstrated their ability to literally save their world — Diana defeating Artemis in Wonder Woman and Okoye quelling a would-be civil war by standing down W’Kabi in Black Panther. However, despite the nearly universal agreement that seeing the two warriors duke it out would be amazing, it was pretty clear that the internet is confident that Wonder Woman would crush Okoye, though there were those who pointed out that if it were a fair fight — meaning no powers for Wonder Woman — Okoye would have the upper hand.

While it’s not likely we’ll ever get to see Wonder Woman and Okoye face off, it is interesting to consider just how powerful Wonder Woman is. But don’t take our word for it. Check out the internet’s opinions on a Wonder Woman/Okoye fight below.

@55mmbae

@XLNB

*whispers*



Ain’t nobody beating Wonder Woman’s ass. She’s in the same tier as Superman. The movies had her a little weaker, but the comics she’s whooped up on Superman plenty’o’times



*end whisper* — X (@XLNB) February 28, 2018

@Romudeth

There’s a whole conversation about Wonder Woman vs Okoye on Twitter. I’m going to stay out of it (because I have shit to do lol), but keep in mind Wonder Woman could whip Superman’s ass. Okoye ain’t got nothing on WW. — Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) February 28, 2018

@AjahRachell

If you think Okoye can beat Wonder Woman, clearly there’s no reason for us to be having this conversation.. — lil sisqó (@AjahRachell) March 1, 2018

@nkemeluecandice

The Okoye / Wonder Woman debate is interesting. You can love and appreciate Okoye and be realistic at the same time. Wonder Woman would destroy everything (and everyone) in sight. Be real, folks. #ReadUp before you tweet up. — nkemelue.candice (@nkemeluecandice) February 28, 2018

@kailamichelle_

y’all know good and well Wonder Woman would beat all of our asses right? She’s a whole amazon, wtf is wrong with yall???? — kai? (@kailamichelle_) February 28, 2018

@NVTERV

“Okoye would wash Wonder Woman” pic.twitter.com/AawoWi30eA — Kirito Méndez (@NVTERV) February 28, 2018



Wonder Woman II is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 1st, 2019. The next movie on DC Films’ slate is Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21.

Do you think Okoye would stand a chance against Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments!