Fans Want to See ‘Wonder Woman’ Go Up Against ‘Black Panther’s Okoye

News that Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig is in talks to star as the villain Cheetah in […]

News that Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig is in talks to star as the villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 hit today and while the internet is buzzing about the unexpected prospective casting, the discussion quickly took a turn towards Wakanda.

Yes, that’s right. The discussion of Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 has fans debating how Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would stack up against various female villains and opponents with fans in particularly discussing the Amazonian’s prospects against Black Panther‘s Dora Milaje general, Okoye (Danai Gurira.)

The idea of a face-off between Wonder Woman and Okoye is intriguing as both Diana and Okoye are highly-trained female warriors who are not only well-equipped to handle themselves in battle but who have both demonstrated their ability to literally save their world — Diana defeating Artemis in Wonder Woman and Okoye quelling a would-be civil war by standing down W’Kabi in Black Panther. However, despite the nearly universal agreement that seeing the two warriors duke it out would be amazing, it was pretty clear that the internet is confident that Wonder Woman would crush Okoye, though there were those who pointed out that if it were a fair fight — meaning no powers for Wonder Woman — Okoye would have the upper hand.

While it’s not likely we’ll ever get to see Wonder Woman and Okoye face off, it is interesting to consider just how powerful Wonder Woman is. But don’t take our word for it. Check out the internet’s opinions on a Wonder Woman/Okoye fight below.

Wonder Woman II is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 1st, 2019. The next movie on DC Films’ slate is Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21.

Do you think Okoye would stand a chance against Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments!

