iZombie’s Rahul Kohli Returns to Supergirl

iZombie star Rahul Kohli, who is set to voice Scarecrow in the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series, will return to the Arrowverse for another episode of Supergirl, the actor revealed -- mostly -- today on social media. In a series of tweets, Kohli said that he was "Super excited to be back filming in Vancouver...," with images accompanying them. The first image was innocuous enough, but by the second, he was accompanying the text with an image that appears to be a Superman or Supergirl statue or toy (all you can see is the boot and a corner of the "S" shield), and the third image was a photo of himself with Supergirl actor David Harewood. While not an official confirmation, it seems very likely that Kohli is filming on Supergirl again.

Kohli previously appeared in a season three episode as Jack Spheer, the ex-boyfriend of Lena Luthor and a tech genius who experimented on himself and became a dangerous metahuman. In the comics, an industrial accident transformed Spheer into the villain known as Biomax, who existed basically as a cloud of chemical smoke able to possess others' bodies. On TV, his powers came from a swarm of nanobots he controlled, but rather than possessing anyone, he mostly just used them as a weapon. He died in the episode, although in a superhero show it's entirley possible he could come back.

Super exc... yeah, you get the idea. pic.twitter.com/uTa8kmiAzk — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) August 27, 2019

Another plausible possibility is that the reason Kohli is taking photos with Harewood, who plays the psychic J'Onn J'Onzz on the show, is that Spheer will be a figment of Lena's imagination or a memory come to life when J'Onn needs to get into her brain. Alternately, J'Onn could simply shapeshift into Spheer if that is needed for one reason or another. Either way, it seems like Spheer would be a character who fits thematically into what the series is about in season five.

"This season will be about how technology impacts us, and how people use it to escape from what happens in their lives," executive producer Robert Rovner said during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "We're seeing how our villains use technology against us, and our heroes try to bring us back."

Supergirl's fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.