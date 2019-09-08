Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Pleads for Help for Mauna Kea Protest

Jason Momoa might be best known for his roles on Aquaman and Game of Thrones, but the actor has made headlines in recent weeks for his public protest of the planned construction of the Thirty Meters Telescope in Mauna Kea, Hawaii. Momoa recently took to Instagram to share an open letter about the protests, which reveals that TMT is reportedly planning to enlist law enforcement to keep protestors out. The letter calls on protestors to camp out at the proposed site, to prevent law enforcement from being able to enter.

“We are asking all Kia’i Mauna to come to Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu before Sunday evening and be prepared to stay as long as you can.” the letter reads in part. “We need as many people as we can get to stand in Kapu Aloha to protect Manuakea from further desecration through the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope. Kia’i coming to Manuakea should be prepared to camp out at Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu and should bring clothing and supplies suitable for cold weather and harsh conditions. Kia’i should also come to the Pu’uhonua with a true commitment to protect Maunakea in Kapu Aloha, peace, nonviolence, and respect.”

The TMT protests have been rooted in the sacred nature of the proposed site, something that Momoa has been very passionate about.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” Momoa wrote on Instagram along with a photo of devastating effects of construction of the telescope.

Another celebrity (and soon-to-be DCEU star) who has joined the cause is Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who recently spoke about the protest during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This is so much bigger than a telescope being built,” Johnson said. “This is humanity, these are human beings whose hearts are hurting, and I think any time situations like that come up… that’s our indication that we gotta stop. Let’s be considerate, let’s be empathetic, and let’s always take care of our people.”

