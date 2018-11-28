Jason Momoa Launches Youtube Channel to Share ‘Aquaman’ Press Tour Footage

With the premiere of Aquaman just under a month away, actor Jason Momoa has launched a YouTube channel to vlog his time on the press tour to help promote the upcoming Warner Brothers flick. Originally announced in a clip posted to his Instagram page, Momoa shared the news earlier today.

As of now, there’s one seven-minute video uploaded to the channel covering the China leg of the Aquaman press tour. In terms of vlogging, the video quality is very high-quality and professionally shot. Fans of the entire genre should find the video series intriguing as it provides fans unprecedented access to the life of a movie behind the camera.

The video follows Momoa as he takes part is various press junkets throughout his time in Chian with Aquaman costar Amber Heard and director James Wan making several cameos throughout the seven-minute video.

Even though Aquaman has yet to be shown to the masses, Momoa already has his eyes set on a sequel.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa told Syfy Wire. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan said. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

The social media embargo for Aquaman lifted earlier this afternoon and the first reactions have nearly all been positive. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis called the movie “great,” saying that “James Wan made a really unique superhr hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Randall Park (Stephen Shin), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane), Ludi Lin (Murk), and Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and is directed by James Wan.

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st.