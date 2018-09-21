‘Joker’ Movie Logo Possibly Revealed

Redditors have unveiled a look at a director’s slate that appears to give fans their first look at the official logo for Todd Phillips’s Joker.

Unlike the slate seen at the start of the Joker makeup reveal released earlier today, this slate features a red, block-letter logo that looks like it is meant to suggest it was applied with paint, as some letters have what looks like brushstrokes.

The source of the original image is unclear, and it seems to have made its way online via an unofficial fan account, so it may not be genuine — although the upshot of faking an image like this seems pretty limited.

The film, which began production earlier this month, has been surprisingly generous with sneak peeks so far: last week, Phillips shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix in wardrobe, and today, tweeted a brief video depicting the character in clown makeup.

This is a change of pace from projects like Shazam!, Aquaman, and even Captain Marvel, which held off on sharing any significant part of the movies until they were nearly completed.

The image seems to originate from an Instagram account calling itself Den of Geeks (no relation to the news site Den of Geek), so take it for what it’s worth.

The film is expected to be a Taxi Driver-esque, standalone, origin story for the character, where he turns to a life of villainy after failing as a stand-up comedian. Joker is being executive produced by Martin Scorsese, and will also star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.