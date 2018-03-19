Zack Snyder Hints at What Was Planned for ‘Justice League 2’

While many fans have debated the quality of the first major crossover movie from DC Films, there’s no question that the post-credit scene of Justice League stirred up some excitement.

But the writing is on the wall that director Zack Snyder’s time in the superhero cinematic universe has come to an end, so we shouldn’t expect to see his take on Lex Luthor united Deathstroke and other villains to take on the League. That’s probably why Snyder has no problem talking about what he had planned for the potential sequel to Justice League.

A fan pointed out on Vero, Snyder’s social media platform of choice, that there are three crosses in the background of Superman’s death scene in the Ultimate Cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Snyder then pointed out that this scene was a stealth reference to the events that could have been Justice League 2.

Unfortunately, he uses the hashtag of “#untilitwasnt,” meaning those plans are unlikely to ever come to fruition.

What could those crosses have meant? Could they have a reference to the New Gods, who were introduced via Steppenwolf in Justice League and figured to play a prominent role in what was supposed to be a two-part movie?

More importantly, will we ever find out what could have been?

Snyder has been speaking out more candidly on Vero about his dismissal from the production of Justice League and what he originally intended. It’s unlikely that he’ll ever work with the studio again, and it seems like he’s come to terms with that fact.

For their own part, Warner Bros. seems to have moved on from the director, who used to be the architect of their budding cinematic universe. They seem content to let directors like Patty Jenkins, David F. Sandberg, and Matt Reeves chart the future of DC Films.

It was also revealed that Ava DuVernay will be helming a New Gods movie, fresh off of the release of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. Despite Snyder’s departure, DC Films seems to be moving forward without him.

What do you think those three crosses represent, and how would they have set up Justice League 2? Let us know in the comments!

