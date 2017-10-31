‘Justice League’: Batman Motion Poster Released

The Dark Knight is helping to bring together an elite team of DC Heroes, and fans can get hyped for the team’s debut with a slick new poster.

The new motion poster features Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, but midway through the Bat Symbol is etched out revealing his alter egoBatman. It’s a pretty slick poster, and as with the All In campaign you can expect the other members of the Justice League to follow.

This Batman will be substantially lighter in tone than the version seen in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. That comes as a byproduct of having so much hope around him in the form of Wonder Woman and the rest of the team.

“For Bruce, he’s having to open up and play well with other because he knows he needs them,” Affleck said. “So while he doesn’t lose sight of how serious the threat is, he’s humanized by the Flash’s earnestness, Diana’s warmth, even Aquaman’s needling.”

Fans can see that difference in tone in the film’s early trailers, and it seems everyone working on the film realized that a change was needed. According to some that was always the plan coming out of BVS, but the critical reception to that film seems to have solidified the need for change.

While there have many reports about Affleck’s time as the Dark Knight, the actor told Geek Magazine that this has been a dream role for him, and that extended to the rest of the cast as well.

“Playing Batman was a boyhood dream come true for me, so playing Batman alongside the Justice League? I mean, what can you say? The first time we all stood on set in costume, we just looked around at each other and you could tell it was a big moment for each one of us,” Affleck said.

Affleck swings back into action as Batman when Justice League lands in theaters on November 17.