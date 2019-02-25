‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Finds Perfect Time to Quote ‘Batman v Superman’

Ray Fisher is known best for portraying Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe, and it looks like he’s celebrating the franchise in a pretty endearing way.

Fisher recently shared a post on Instagram, which shows him proclaiming “The bell can not be unrung” while on the top of a rock climbing wall. As DCEU fans will remember, this is a reference to Lex Luthor saying “The bell’s already been rung” in his final scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

View this post on Instagram 🔔The bell cannot be unrung🔔 A post shared by Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) on Feb 24, 2019 at 11:30am PST

Fisher’s rendition of the line is pretty great, even though it takes on a completely different context from Luthor warning about Steppenwolf in BvS. And considering Fisher’s outspoken love for the DCEU – and particularly for BvS and Justice League director Zack Snyder – it makes the moment even sweeter.

At the moment, it’s unclear when Fisher will next reprise his role in the DCEU, although he has expressed an interest in Snyder helping bring a Cyborg solo film to life.

“I did know about being a part of Justice League,” Fisher said during a convention appearance last year. “Zack explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line. Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

“One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do,” Fisher told ComicBook.com late last year. “We’re talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don’t have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You’re not going and holding them up, you’re getting on you’re keyboard and you’re handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we’re at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do.”

