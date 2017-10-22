Moviefone Has Showtimes Listed For ‘Justice League’

DC Comics fans have been eagerly waiting for Justice League tickets to go on sale, and it looks like one outlet is already getting ready.

MovieFone currently has a small selection of showtimes available for early screenings of Justice League. The movie ticket resource recently posted listings for the film’s opening weekend in a very small selection of theaters.

The theaters that have showtimes listed are surprisingly random, ranging from New York to Arkansas to Colorado. There probably isn’t much to be read from the fact that these theaters already have showtimes listed, as they probably just submitted their information to MovieFone early.

For those panicking at the idea of Justice League tickets already selling out – don’t worry. The showtimes listed online aren’t actually on sale yet, they just indicate what will be available.

This practice – while confusing to some fans – has become increasingly common, with Fandango doing the same earlier this month with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Granted, the debut of those tickets might not have gone 100% smoothly, but it didn’t stop fans from getting their tickets.

When Justice League does debut in November, it will mark a new era for Warner Bros.‘ DC Films. The film is reportedly on the very tail end of post-production, and has been drumming up quite a bit of hype thanks to the film’s final trailer. And while the film’s debut is still a month away, it is currently on track for a pretty impressive opening weekend.

Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long to purchase their Justice League tickets, as a recent rumor suggests they will be unveiled at the end of the month. For those who live in those random cities listed on MovieFone, start planning your opening weekend now.

Justice League will premiere on November 17th.