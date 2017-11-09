The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Batman’s Entrance In The New ‘Justice League’ Trailer

A new promo for Justice League debuted earlier today, and there’s one moment that absolutely stole fans’ hearts.
The promo gave audiences a crash course on Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (not that a lot of people need it, considering her successful solo film earlier this year). Along the way, fans saw quite a bit of new footage, including one bit where Wonder Woman and Bruce Wayne/Batman arrive on a rooftop.
To put it simply, Batman sticks the landing, and looks pretty awesome in the process. As you’d expect, DC fans reacted accordingly on Twitter,
@ajkberg
Yes! What a entrance #batman #JusticeLeage pic.twitter.com/AfqGHrF5Js— Adam Kreitzberg (@ajkberg) October 26, 2017
@LordTenebrous
BEST. LIVE-ACTION. BATMAN. #JusticeLeague— Aaron Farrell (@LordTenebrous) October 26, 2017
Thank you @ZackSnyder @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/Q7Z1yAyJn5
@AdamofApokolips
That Batman pose though. #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/deGMLchWik— ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ɪs ᴀʟʟ ɪɴ (@AdamofApokolips) October 26, 2017
@paceachy
I’ve literally never been so excited for a movie in my life. LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL! #JusticeLeague #Batman #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/hSErSnktpZ— Matthew Peach (@paneachy) October 26, 2017
@halljason141
this is one badass superhero landing, my excitement for this movie is almost uncontrollable #JusticeLeague #Batman pic.twitter.com/5jy1ki7iwd— jayyd22 (@halljason141) October 26, 2017
@DCFUniverse
Me arriving to the cinema to see #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/v8w5YlOrzN— DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) October 26, 2017
Justice League will be in theaters on June 17th.
