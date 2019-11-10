Justice League Star Ray Fisher Joins the Snyder Cut Movement With New Cyborg Still

It’s been an explosive weekend for the Snyder Cut, with people involved far and wide leaking all kinds of tidbits from the fabled Justice League cut. First, it was Aquaman star Jason Momoa spilling the beans, then Zack Snyder himself shared another still. A few other posts later, Cyborg himself has joined the fun. Saturday night, Ray Fisher took to Twitter to share an image of his Justice League character from a shot that didn’t make the theatrical or home media release. Piecing together the pieces from Fisher’s tweet and the image itself, it’d appear Victor Stone (Fisher) is being talked to for something during his time at Gotham City University.

When you overhear your dean refer to your mom as “Mrs.“ instead of “Dr.” and you know he’s about to get DESTROYED! @Karen_Bryson #educatedcharactersofcolor #BORGLIFE #RELEASETHESNYDERCUT pic.twitter.com/KxeMRblqAp — Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) November 10, 2019

Last month it was revealed the people behind the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement ended up raising over $100,000 to donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“While the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement may appear to be focused primarily on the goal of releasing Zack Snyder’s original “Justice League” film, the day to day focus of the fan community has always been as much about celebrating and acknowledging the power and impact of Zack’s existing filmography,” the group said in a statement after announcing the news. “Throughout this journey, each of us has encountered countless other fans who have spoken about how Zack’s previous works have influenced us in positive, life-affirming ways. Folks who have felt undervalued or marginalized have found inspiration through the humanization of the larger-than-life heroes depicted on screen, while others have been empowered to appreciate their own sense of self-worth.”

