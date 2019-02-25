‘Justice League’ Fan Art Imagines Showdown With Deathstroke

Once upon a time, Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) was introduced in a Justice League post-credits scene, clearly setting the stage for a future role. Now that director Zack Snyder is removed from the franchise, the character’s fate remains uncertain.

Earlier this weekend, fan art surfaced of the Justice League taking on the iconic mercenary and it’s more than enough to pique fan’s interest in the merc appearing in a team-up sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only thing missing is Supe’s cape, but my God. Source unknown. Scrolling through my FB… pic.twitter.com/YCZYuspyd5 — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) February 23, 2019

After Justice League phoned-in a less than stellar box office run, Warner Brothers has slowly moved their film offerings away from a shared cinematic universe, instead encouraging filmmakers to create movies more than capable of standing on their own.

Because of the shift in priorities, this has cast the future of previously-announced movies and characters like Manganiello’s Slade Wilson and Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in doubt. As recent as last July, Manganiello mentioned that a solo Deathstroke movie was still at some stage in development, though nothing has surfaced since.

“I say it’s in the works,” Manganiello responded. “Because it is and there’s nothing further. I can’t say without speaking out of school. Cause, you know, I’m a part of a team, I’m a part of a locker room, you don’t talk outside the locker room. But all I can say, for the hardcore fans, it’s in the works. They want it, they want the character to happen, it’s just when he happens.”

Justice League is available now on home media. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

Do you think a solo Deathstroke film will ever get offthe ground? Do you think the character could end up popping up in any other DC films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!