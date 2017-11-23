‘Justice League’ Zack Snyder Director’s Cut Petition Crosses 100K Signature Mark

It seems that Warner Bros. is once again in the midst of another DC Films backlash, as fans unhappy with the theatrical cut of Justice League continue to demand that the studio release the cut of the film director Zack Snyder originally intended to release.

As of writing this, an online petition at Chage.Org for a Justice League Zack Snyder director’s cut, along with the planned score by Junkie XL, has reached over 100,000 signatures, with no signs of slowing down.

If you haven’t read it, the petition breaks down the entire backstory of Justice League‘s production, and the growing amount of evidence that Snyder’s cut of the film was taken over by the studio, with the director’s departure due to family issues looking more and more questionable, and Whedon’s recut of the film much more extensive than fans were led to believe. As such, here’s what fans signing the petition are asking for:

“…we, the undersigned, recommend that Warner Bros. releases a Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We request that Warner Bros. restores the removed scenes and original vision that Zack had for the film before his departure. Much like Richard Donner’s Superman II and Zack Snyder Batman v Superman, it is the responsibility of WB to right their wrongs and release the uncompromised vision of their filmmakers. We feel this is a simple matter of integrity. Zack Snyder left a film he spent over half a decade building toward because of a tragedy. Fans were assured by Executives and Producers that Whedon’s addition would only be to service and complete Snyder’s vision. Instead, the Justice League film released was a disrespectful overhaul in an attempt to pander to the widest audience. As the box office and critical reception has shown, pandering to the masses is not a sound strategy. The greatest stories are the ones told with conviction… In short, we ask Warner Bros. to release a Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.“

The swell of support proves that there is a considerable sector of fans who want to see this Justice League director’s cut, just as there was for the Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition last year. There is a fair point being made that fans loyal to Snyder’s vision should get the full trilogy of that vision – and that a studio should honor the creative integrity of its filmmakers. Of course, the economics will decide things, but at this point Warner Bros. and DC probably have a better chance recouping on the home video front if they once again go with a director’s cut. The returns on Batman v Superman’s Ultimate Edition were certainly worthwhile.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.