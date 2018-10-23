Kevin Smith Teases Big Sequence in ‘Supergirl’ Episode He Directed

Supergirl returned for its fourth season last week and filmmaker Kevin Smith will return to direct his fourth episode for The CW series this season as well, and it sounds like that episode will be a big one.

During a recent episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith spoke a bit about why he enjoys directing Supergirl and why he thinks they keep asking him back — the wrap t-shirts he gives out each time.

“This is my fourth episode,” Smith said. “I love doing them because I think Melissa is very special, very sweet f*cking kid, like just the real light center of the universe and stuff, it’s nice to be around that energy and I like all the people that work on the show and whatnot, they’re all buddies at this point. But I think they have me back all the time because unlike every other director on the show like when we wrap I give out wrap gift t-shirts, you know, ’cause you do that in the movie business. You wrap the move, you’re like ‘here’s a f*cking t-shirt!’ Everyone gets a t-shirt and sh*t.”

This year’s shirt was a mashup of the iconic Jay and Silent Bob characters from Clerks and Supergirl, with Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) standing in for Jay (Jason Mewes). Smith dubbed the shirts “K and Silent Bob” and while the shirts sound pretty cool, Smith went on to reveal that the episode itself will have a very cool major sequence in its fifth act.

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

As for what episode Smith is directing, that is a little unclear. It had previously been reported that Smith would be directing the upcoming fourth episode, “Ahimsa”. However, the recently-released synopsis for that episode lists Armen V. Kevorkian as the director on a story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers and Jess Kardos. That episode synopsis also revealed that Manchester Black (David Ajala) will make his debut on The CW series. The character was mentioned in the season premiere, with Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) crediting Black as the reason she thinks her brother, Lex, went astray.

In comics, Black is a dangerous and manipulative psychic and telekinetic, and as the head of a team of self-styled superheroes called The Elite, he sought to upstage Superman and the Justice League in his first appearance. The story, titled “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?,” is widely considered one of the best Superman comics in the last 25 years. It’s not yet clear how Black will play into the season yet, but you can check out the episode synopsis below.

When Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) needs help, Alex (Chyler Leigh) asks Lena (Katie McGrath) and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) to team up. Meanwhile, J’onn (David Haredwood) questions his decision to quit the DEO. However, after running into Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala), he realizes there are a lot of ways to help his fellow aliens during this tumultuous time. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Jess Kardos.

Supergirl airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on The CW.