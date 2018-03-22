Synopsis For Kevin Smith’s ‘The Flash’ Episode, “Null and Annoyed,” Released

Danny Trejo will return to reprise his role as Breacher in Kevin Smith’s next episode of The Flash, titled “Null and Annoyed,” which will premiere on April 10.

The CW has released the official synopsis for the episode, in which Team Flash has to figure out how to find the rest of the bus metas before The Thinker does.

“I have been such a big fan of his for years, and, man. He’s just the coolest. He’s iconic in his badass-dom; I just thought that that was a perfect fit….They couldn’t have nailed it any better,” Jessica Camacho, who plays Gypsy, said of her on-screen father, Trejo. “And once he showed up, seeing what he brings — it was such a pleasure to work with him, because he brings so much. He strikes fear into anybody who looks at him, but also, because I get to play his daughter, I got to see him be lovey, and he’s just really funny. He’s so many things, so it was such a joy to work with him and to see him fill out and flesh out his character.”

Smith, for his part, has become a fixture of the Arrowverse, directing at least one episode each of Supergirl and The Flash every season. So far, his episodes have all gone on to be fan-favorites. The casts and crew of the series also express how much they enjoy working with the filmmaker.

Trejo was introduced on The Flash earlier this season as the irritable, violent father of Gypsy, Vibe’s girlfriend from another Earth.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) take different approaches to finding the remaining bus metas before DeVoe gets to them. However, Ralph’s cavalier attitude frustrates Barry and the two clash over what it means to be a hero.

Meanwhile, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo) returns to ask Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for a favor.

Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Null and Annoyed” will debut on April 10.