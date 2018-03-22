DC

The Internet Reacts to ‘Krypton’ Premiere

Krypton, the latest DC television project made its debut tonight, and it’s safe to say that the […]

By

Krypton, the latest DC television project made its debut tonight, and it’s safe to say that the Internet is pretty excited about it.

The pilot episode of the series follows the journey Seg (Cameron Cuffe), the man who will ultimately grow up to be Superman’s grandfather. The new Syfy series has been in development since 2014, with fans spending a long stretch of time eager to see exactly how the series would come together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight, they finally got their wish, in a series premiere that blended heartbreak, humor, and plenty of DC Comics lore. So as you’d expect, fans have been vocal about the series’ debut online.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions to the series premiere of Krypton.

@RouenRobinson

@JDarius28

@Illusive_Man_1

@ohchadwick

@ADudeCalledDan

@agentofsass

@Grapplnpolymath

@candypie22

@FinalE33

@ThisJayThomas

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts