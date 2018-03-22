The Internet Reacts to ‘Krypton’ Premiere

Krypton, the latest DC television project made its debut tonight, and it’s safe to say that the Internet is pretty excited about it.

The pilot episode of the series follows the journey Seg (Cameron Cuffe), the man who will ultimately grow up to be Superman’s grandfather. The new Syfy series has been in development since 2014, with fans spending a long stretch of time eager to see exactly how the series would come together.

Tonight, they finally got their wish, in a series premiere that blended heartbreak, humor, and plenty of DC Comics lore. So as you’d expect, fans have been vocal about the series’ debut online.

Here are a few of our favorite reactions to the series premiere of Krypton.

@RouenRobinson

@JDarius28

I’m thoroughly impressed with @KryptonSYFY Hands down one of the best pilots I’ve seen in a while. Not only is the show visually stunning, but the characters are well written. This is amazing work, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. #Krypton pic.twitter.com/Y4NASBiU48 — John Darius (@JDarius28) March 22, 2018

@Illusive_Man_1

With both of his parents killed in front of him, Seg El begins his journey to becoming Batman of Kandor. #Krypton — M.V.P. (@Illusive_Man_1) March 22, 2018

@ohchadwick

Holy shit. Braniac looks really, really good. And scary. #Krypton — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) March 22, 2018

@ADudeCalledDan

Adam Strange looking A LOT like Eminem from 8 Mile. #Krypton pic.twitter.com/PMUhNbxTFo — Dantastic Hennessy (@ADudeCalledDan) March 22, 2018

@agentofsass

The relationships in @KryptonSYFY are as complicated as they are interesting, and I can’t even pick a side. Lyta is great but Nyssa I kinda already love for the snark alone. And Mama El is just the BEST. #Krypton pic.twitter.com/5ovPQoe5iO — Agent Sassy (@agentofsass) March 22, 2018

@Grapplnpolymath

So #Krypton is Westeros and Seg El is Jon Snow? pic.twitter.com/5rRXPIgp7L — Jason ‘Bashenga’ Payne @ Awesome Con (@Grapplnpolymath) March 22, 2018

@candypie22

That SHOT with Seg standing in the middle of the #Superman symbol… #Krypton pic.twitter.com/Hs6z4yWqv2 — Kimberly (@candypie22) March 22, 2018

@FinalE33

There is no way that a TV version of Brainiac should look better than Doomsday or Steppenwolf did on the big screen, but here we are. #Krypton #BvS #JusticeLeague #DC — Eric Holzmann (@FinalE33) March 22, 2018

@ThisJayThomas