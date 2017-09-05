‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Casts Damien Darhk’s Daughter for Season 3

It looks like the sinister Damien isn’t the only member of the Darhk family that the Legends of Tomorrow will have to contend with in the superhero show’s upcoming third season.

Courtney Ford, the real-life wife of Legends star Brandon Routh, is joining the cast in a recurring role as Eleanor, Damien Darhk‘s daughter.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Ford will first appear in episode 305 and is described as being quite a bit like her villainous father — cunning, charming, highly intelligent, and able to manipulate others. She may also spell trouble for the Legends beyond being the daughter of one of their greatest foes. Routh’s Ray Palmer will find himself unexplainably attracted to Eleanor despite her wicked ways.

The last time audiences saw Damien Darhk’s daughter was during the fourth season of Arrow. Known then simply as Nora, she was a young girl when both of her parents were killed. With Ford being cast in the role it appears that the Legends will encounter Eleanor sometime in the future, perhaps as part of their mission to fix the anachronisms created in the Legends season two finale.

While it’s not clear yet if we will see Eleanor team up with her previously-deceased dad, it was confirmed during the Legends panel at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this month that Neal McDonough’s Damien Darhk would be returning, somehow resurrected after being killed by Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Arrow season four.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., following new episodes of The Flash, in October.

Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.