‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Tagumo Attacks!!!”

“Tagumo Attacks!!!” starts with a scene in 1951 Tokyo of pearl farmers. Before long, the group is attacked by a kaiju.

On the Waverider, Ray reminds Sara that Nora might be somebody who’d be able to fix Constantine. Gideon runs a scan and finds someone that looks like Nora in 2018 Star City and Sara tells Ray to go check it out. The computer then informs the group of the attack in 1951.

Sara relays the message to the team and tells them they need to travel to 1951 to recover any footage taken of the attack in an attempt to control the public outcry about the situation.

Present day, Hank Heywood is touring the Time Bureau where he’s introduced to a temporary holding cell that’s holding the minor creatures causing time anachronisms. On his way out, Hank invites Ava to the Heywood family Thanksgiving dinner.

Posing as movie producers, the Legends travel to 1951 and approach the group that got footage of the sea monster. The cameraman tells the Legends that the footage was lost in transport. Zari convinces the producer to give her and Mick a tour of the studio while Sara and Charlie search around for the tape.

Charlie finds the reel and the group heads back to the Waverider. They play the footage on a tv and see that a ginormous tentacle raises out of the water.

Ray arrives in 2018 Star City and finds Nora working at the Renaissance Fair. He arrives to find a rude man taking a picture of Nora’s chest. Ray breaks the guy’s phone and asks for her help.

Nate and Ava arrive at the Heywood residence for Thanksgiving.

Ray and Nora arrive back on the Waverider. Constantine normally resists Nora’s help but soon passes out.

The Legends arrive at Tokyo Bay to try finding the monster and they notice that the film director — Mr. Honda — is there throwing fish into the water. After he throws the fish in, a book flies out of the water and lands in Honda’s hands.

Charlie sees the book and explains that it’s an ancient Celtic text that allows the bearers of it to turn their imagination into reality. The group finds out that Honda used the book to create a monster to make his films more realistic. They order Honda to draw a new ending in an attempt to get rid of the monster, but the ink instantly disappears from the pages.

Gary’s giving a tour of the Time Bureau to his meal delivery friend when he notices that the prisoners have busted out of the temporary holding cell. He calls Nate and Ava and the former arrives, leaving the latter at his family’s Thanksgiving.

Nora refuses to help out Constantine because she’d need to drain somebody else’s life force to give him his magic back. Ray works on devising a plan that doesn’t involve killing anybody.

The kaiju leaves the bay and makes its way to the studio, where it wraps Sara up in its tentacle. Charlie’s able to distract the monster long enough for it to release Sara, who uses Ray’s shrink gun to shrink the beast. The plan works but the group manages to lose track of the shrunken kaiju.

Ray comes up with a plan that’d allow Nora to absorb enough power from the Waverider to complete the transfer of magic back into Constantine. They initiate the transfer and it works.

Hank finds out that Nate left Thanksgiving to take care of the creatures and he orders Ava to take him to the Time Bureau. The two return to the Bureau, and find Gary, Nate, and Mona eat a meal with the monsters. They’re calmed down because they were “hangry.”

After a motivational talk from Mr. Honda, Mick starts writing in the Celtic journal and it accepts his writing. He writes a story about a warrior princess fighting the monster and said warrior magically appears. The two fight and the warrior eventually ends up killing the beast.

After the transfer, Constantine’s back to normal and he speaks with Nora, who says her magic no longer scares her. Ray gives Nora one of the time-traveling devices and warns her to go as far away as possible, but she uses it to teleport to the Time Bureau to surrender herself.

Mick continues to write the story on his typewriter and Nate, Ava, and Hank go back in time to return to Thanksgiving the second before they carve the turkey. Hank gets a phone call and he leaves the group. He informs whoever’s on the line that the creatures are controllable and mentions to the mysterious caller that Project Hades is ” a go.”