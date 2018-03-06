‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “No Country For Old Dads”

“No Country For Old Dads” begins with Sara and Agent Sharpe talking about their previous night. Zari walks in and points out that the dishes haven’t been done in a while, and the group wonders where Ray is.

Gary calls the group from Time Bureau HQ and shows them a video that Ray sent out, revealing that he has been taken by the Darhks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere, Nora and Kuasa are trying to get Amaya’s totem to work.

On the bridge, Sara and Sharpe are brainstorming ways to find Ray when Rip Hunter and Wally West use the stolen Time Bureau device to board the ship, asking for help with Mallus.

Darhk makes Ray work on trying to get the totem to work, and the group travels to the Upswipez office in 2018 so Ray has the right tools.

Back on the Waverider, Amaya realizes that if she could meditate, she might be able to access the ancestral plane and track down her totem. Wally offers to help her meditate.

Damien tells the group a story of a scientist he killed decades ago that was working on an energy source that would render fossil fuels obsolete. Damien believes that the scientist would be able to power the totems, and orders Ray and Nora to go back in time to stop a younger Damien from killing the scientist. The two are able to escape with the scientist.

Nora realizes that her magic has been taken away, presumably from the poison Ray injected into her in last week’s episode. The two take the scientist to the home of an alleged criminal that could help them forge immigration documents, with hopes they’d be able to help them cross the border to safety. The group forges their own documents that would allow them to travel between the two parts of Germany.

In the present day, Damien starts getting worried because the pair hasn’t returned from the past. He decides to travel back in time to help them.

Damien travels back in time just in time to save his daughter, Ray, and the scientist from the younger version of himself. Nora and Damien have an argument about Nora’s inability to travel to the present with the scientist.

On the Waverider, Amaya and Zari are able to meditate themselves into the ancestral plane.

Storming outside of their argument, Nora is approached by the younger Damien. Inside, present-day Damien is talking to Ray about the treatment of his daughter. The younger Damien calls present-day Damien and threatens to kill Nora if the scientist isn’t turned over.

In the ancestral plane, Zari starts getting worried and tries convincing Amaya that they should leave. They see one of Amaya’s ancestors, and the ancestor explains that as long as Amaya doesn’t have her totem, Mallus will keep getting stronger.

The two Damiens meet for the exchange, and younger Damien kills the scientist and tosses Nora over the ledge. With present-day Damien trying to save Nora from falling to her death, the two Damiens begin fighting.

Ray’s able to find his suit and uses it to escape.

Unable to save both himself and Nora, Damien drops Nora, who is then able to finally activate Amaya’s totem. The father and daughter work together to knock out the younger Damien.

In an effort to communicate with the Legends, Ray blasts a hole in the Berlin Wall, creating a time quake. The Legends recognize that the anachronism could be Ray, and when they travel back in time, Wally’s able to save Ray from the Darhks.

Ray reunites with the team on the Waverider. Wally reveals that when he was saving Ray, he stole the fire totem from Damien’s pocket.

Sara, Rip, and Agent Sharpe are speaking through a video chat with the director of the Time Bureau when Gorilla Grodd shows up and kills the director, making Sharpe the interim director of the Time Bureau.

Wally informs Sara of his intention of staying aboard the Waverider. Rip orders Gideon to delete a file in the ship’s hard drive, telling her that Sara cannot find out the truth of Agent Sharpe.