‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Dances to Celebrate Early Renewal

Late last week, The CW announced it had renewed its entire slate of superhero shows, including the likes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. When it comes to the cast of Legends of Tomorrow, the cast is so happy about the renewal that they can’t help but burst into dance on set.

Caity Lotz — the actress behind the Arrowverse’s Sara Lance — took to Twitter earlier today to share a video of Legends co-stars Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, and Ramona Young busting a move.

When you find out you get to do another year of antics with your friends… #LegendsofTomorrow pic.twitter.com/Yu8yixw3ed — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 4, 2019

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement announcing the renewals.”In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming. The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning.”

“These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

A renewal for Legends of Tomorrow would take the series in a fifth season, while Arrow receives an eighth season, The Flash gets season number seven, and Black Lightning is renewed for a third season. Like Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl will also be flying into a fifth season.

The CW has also ordered a pilot order for Batwoman, the Ruby Rose-led show featuring the version of Kate Kane we saw in this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover. Though the show only has a pilot order as of now, Pedowitz seemingly confirmed that it’d be receiving a series order.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is currently on an extended midseason break, but returns on Monday, April 1st at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.