‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Is Ready to Rock in “Dancing Queen” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Dancing Queen”, the third episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode will see the Legends traveling to 1970s London, where they are tasked with stopping their latest magical fugitive. Considering how unexpected things got with the unicorn in the season premiere, and with the fairy godmother in this week’s episode, there’s no telling exactly what that mission could entail.

As the photos for the episode show, things will be complicated a bit further by the arrival of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a magical fugitive who happens to look like Amaya Jiwe. While it’s unclear exactly how she enters the fold, the fact that she’s wearing Amaya’s disco gear from last season surely seems to hint that she’s up to some sort of trouble.

“I’m playing Charlie this year, which is amazing.” Richardson-Sellers explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. “She is a magical fugitive who slipped through with the magic that we started with the breaking of Mallus. She is a prankster, she’s cheeky, she is definitely a rebel child. She’s like this rock, tough chick. But obviously, she resembles Amaya, so that challenges the Legends. And we’re sort of seeing ‘Why is she here? What does she want?’ And because she is a magical creature, which is exactly what they’re trying to stop, what are they going to do with her?”

“It’s amazing, like finally I get to join in on the jokes.” Richardson-Sellers continued. “I feel like Amaya always had to be the mom of the situation, like telling everyone off, and ‘We have to remember what’s right!’ Whereas this new character, she doesn’t care what’s right. She just wants to do what’s fun, and what’s going to benefit her the most. And so in many ways, she is the opposite of Amaya, and for me as an actress, that’s the dream, to play diverse roles. So I’m really excited about that.”

You can view the synopsis for “Dancing Queen” below!

“LONG LIVE THE CORGI

When the Legends discover a fugitive is hiding in 1970’s London, they realize he is part of a gang that is targeting the British Monarchy. Trying to stop the gang, they realize someone from the Legends must infiltrate them. Surprising everyone, Ray (Brandon Routh) is the one to gain their trust after he is put through a series of tests with help from Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rory (Dominic Purcell).

Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) shows Nate (Nick Zano) the ropes at the Time Bureau, but it turns out to be anything other than an ordinary day at the office.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by James Eagan & Morgan Faust.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.