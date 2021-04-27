Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Gets An Extended Trailer

✖

The CW has released an extended trailer for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which will launch its sixth season this weekend on the network. In the new trailer, which features an '80s-era Warner Bros. logo and leans into the season's VHS-inspired key art, audiences get to see more of the time-traveling aliens that the team will face off against this season, including a pink alien that looks like a cross between Beebo and Gizmo from Gremlins (is that our "Baby Yoda" episode, perhaps?). Additionally, fans get a look at aliens that run the gamut from silly to grotesque, promising that -- as ever -- Legends will be a series that you can't predict from week to week.

The most eye-catching element, though, is the moment when Zari is transformed into a Disney Princess-inspired animated character, with elements of Constantine's manor joining in the cartoon fun. Watch out for a quick moment when the gargoyle at the bottom of the manor's stairway comes to life like the ones in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

You can see the trailer below.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.