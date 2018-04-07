‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Phil Klemmer Teases Role of the Totems in Season 3 Finale

Monday is the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow and the heroes have a big battle ahead of them. Mallus, the demon they’ve been dealing with all season, has escaped his temporal prison and emerged in his true form, but while the Legends have all six of the Anansi Totems needed to stop Mallus it’s not going to be as straightforward as one would think.

According to executive producer Phil Klemmer, just because the Legends have the six totems doesn’t mean the totems themselves are the answer to defeating Mallus.

“That’s the thing — we didn’t want the finale to be too mechanical,” Klemmer told TV Line. “We wanted to remain true to the unexpected quality of our show, and the only way to do that is to turn whatever the expected version was on its head. The totems will not work the way you’re expecting them to, but I believe they’ll work in a way that’s emotionally and dramatically satisfying. Hopefully it’s funny and poignant… and the right amount of ridiculous.”

What kind of ridiculous? Well, Marc Guggenheim previously told Entertainment Weekly that the finale would be “balls-out craziness” that includes the return of Beebo, the fluffy blue toy that was briefly a Viking god earlier this season as well as several familiar faces such as Helen of Troy, Constantine, and even Jax (Franz Drameh). That alone sounds like the best kind of ridiculousness for Legends, but according to Klemmer, the ridiculousness is only part of the story. The finale will see the team have to fully come together in order to take on Mallus.

“For the Legends as well, they’re not fully capable individually,” Klemmer told Entertainment Weekly. “In fact, they’re pretty broken and messed up. Their ability to take on something like Mallus would be only through coming together. They’re able to overcome their individual weaknesses.”

Klemmer went on to say that it’s something he never expected would happen when the season started.

“Obviously that’s kind of an abstract idea and you need to come up with the concrete way of showing what that looks like,” he explained. “We did. It’s something that we never would have imagined doing certainly at the beginning of the season or even the middle of the season, but by the time you reach the end of the season you’re like, ‘Yes!’ I don’t know know. You can sort of drive yourself crazy if you think that there’s only one right answer out there. Once you’ve found it, I feel like we’ve found it with our finale. I don’t know. You can tell me Tuesday morning.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” will air on April 9th.