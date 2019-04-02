‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Kidnaps Nixon in “The Getaway” Preview

Legends of Tomorrow returned from quite a long hiatus tonight, and it looks like the show’s delightfully-weird energy isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After the midseason premiere, The CW released a preview for “The Getaway”, the tenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The episode will place the team in a pretty unique predicament in the 1970s, as they’re forced to travel in an RV after Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) takes control of the Waverider. While the details aren’t entirely clear, we know that that adventure will involve a lot of road trip hijinks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, and the kidnapping of Richard Nixon.

“The Getaway” will be just the latest installment in Legends’ midseason debut, after the show had been put on hiatus after last December. With the show already renewed for a fifth season, it’s safe to say that the show is confident in its passionate fanbase.

“I think, you know, the other thing that the CW feels, I think, correctly is all the shows now, they’ve sort of proven that the audience follows the shows,” Arrow and Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at the time. “Arrow‘s ratings are insanely stable despite both a night change and a time change. Legends has bounced around. This I think will be our third move across the schedule and our ratings remain very consistent.”

“All the shows have very loyal audiences,” Guggenheim continued, “and you know how to find the shows, so I think the sense is over at the CW is that they can make these moves and it doesn’t carry with it the risks that other shows on other networks typically have to bite their nails, you know, white-knuckle themselves through as they make these scheduling changes.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Getaway” below!

“WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?

When Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends find themselves on the run in an RV after kidnapping the President who is only able to tell the truth. With the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan), they discover the reason that none of them can lie making for an uncomfortable family road trip.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), with the help of Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman), work together to find out what Hank is really up to.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Getaway” will air on April 8th.