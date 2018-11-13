‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Tagumo Attacks!!!” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Tagumo Attacks!!!”, the fifth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode appears to be Legends‘ send-up to the world of classic monster movies, with the team tracking down a magical fugitive of some sort in 1950s Tokyo. Seeing as Legends’ last lampoon of the movie industry was the fan-favorite Season 3 episode “Helen Hunt”, it will certainly be interesting to see where things go in this installment.

The monster will be the latest in the line of unique foes that the team has had to face, ranging from petty fairy godmothers to homicidal unicorns.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu told ComicBook.com of the magical fugitives. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

The episode also promises to feature more of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), the shapeshifting punk rocker whose powers were taken away by John Constantine, leaving her stuck looking like former teammate Amaya Jiwe.

“Everything Amaya is, Charlie is the opposite, so they would never get along,” Richardson-Sellers said in a recent interview. “She’s snarky, she’s cheesy, she’s a bit of rebel, she’s a massive troublemaker, and she’s just out for herself. She doesn’t care about any collective or greater good, so she really shakes up the energy on the ship, and everyone’s a bit confused by her.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Tagumo Attacks!!!” below.

“SOMETHING’S FISHY — A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it.

As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner.

Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star.

Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.