Legends of Tomorrow: Who Is Doctor Mid-Nite?

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, audiences got their first look at the Justice Society of America — and among them, there were a couple of familiar faces.

Those would be Hourman, who appeared in last season’s finale (briefly), and Vixen — a pre-Arrow version with a different secret identity but the same concept and design all in all.

Along with the familiar faces, though, were a handful of new ones, including Stargirl, Doctor Mid-Nite, Obsidian, and Commander Steel.

Doctor Mid-Nite is a name shared by a number of blind super-heroes and physicians with the ability to see in the darkness, using blackout bombs and martial arts to gain an advantage over criminals.

Charles McNider was the original version during the Golden Age, going on adventures with his pet owl Hooty and becoming a member of the Justice Society of America. Beth Chapel was his successor, becoming Doctor Midnight, a member of Infinity, Inc. alongside Obsidian and Commander Steel.

The most recent Doctor Mid-Nite is Pieter Cross, a Norwegian surgeon with a pet owl named Charlie. He has only appeared briefly — and as a doctor, not a superhero — in the post-Flashpoint DC Universe in the comics, although he was a major part of the JSA from 2000 until 2011, when Flashpoint reset the DC Universe, and so he served with Stargirl for most of that time.

Doctor Mid-Nite was created by Charles Reizenstein and Stan Aschmeier, first appearing in All-American Comics #25.

