Arrowverse Crossover Star Elizabeth Tulloch Comments on Lois Lane Casting

Elizabeth Tulloch, who was revealed as the Arrowverse‘s Lois Lane Friday, has commented on her casting with a tribute to the famed comic book reporter and late Superman star Margot Kidder.

“I am so excited… to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes,” Tulloch wrote on Instagram, thanking Arrowverse producer-slash-mastermind Greg Berlanti, casting director David Rapaport and Supergirl producer Jessica Queller.

The former Grimm star said she “can’t wait” to work with friend Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, a.k.a. Killer Frost, and Tyler Hoechlin, the latest actor to pull double duty as longtime Lois Lane love interest Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman.

“When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre,” Tulloch wrote.

“Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter.”

Since Lane’s first appearance in 1938’s Action Comics #1, Tulloch wrote, the feisty Daily Planet reporter “has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave.”

“She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure,” Tulloch added. “One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman.”

Tulloch is the latest actress to step into the role of one of comics’ most famous leading characters, who has been portrayed on the small screen by Teri Hatcher and Erica Durance, among others, and on the big screen by Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams. Tulloch previously paid tribute to Kidder in a May 14 Instagram post, after the star passed away aged 69.

A casting breakdown described the Arrowverse’s Lois Lane as a “tenacious, righteous, and stubborn reporter who will go to any length to get the story and almost never fails.”

The three-part Arrowverse crossover launches Sunday, December 9 on The Flash, continuing on Arrow December 10 and Supergirl December 11.