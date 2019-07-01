Lucifer Greatest Hits Clip Pleases the Devil With 666k Views

Lucifer‘s fourth season arrived on Netflix in May and has been a very popular binge-watch since. Last week, the DC/Vertigo comics inspired series topped TV Time’s “Binge Report” for the seventh straight week, tying it with Game of Thrones — a pretty impressive achievement. But the series isn’t the only thing getting quite a few views. Netflix’s “greatest hits” video for Lucifer is getting quite a few views as well — more than a devilish 666 thousand, to be precise.

Over on the r/lucifer sub Reddit, one Lucifer fan shared a screen capture of the Netflix video showing the ominous number of views, noting that the clip is “doing Satan’s work”. Check it out here (and you can check out the actual video above.)

Now, in the time since that screenshot was taken, the video has moved past that count and currently sits at around 670,000 views, but given that Lucifer is a show about the devil himself and 666 is the devil’s number? Oh yeah, we’re sure Lucifer is pleased. Who won’t be quite as pleased, however, may be fans. It was recently announced that the beloved series has been renewed for a fifth and final season and, despite the fact that fans have banded together in an effort to try to convince Netflix to keep the show going beyond Season 5 — much like the campaign that got the series a new life on the streaming service after it was cancelled by Fox at the end of Season 3 — it’s not going to work. The fifth season really will be the last, though executive producer Ildy Modrovich appreciates the devotion to the cause. Last week she took to Twitter to address the situation.

“Hello beloved Lucifam! We know where’s been a lot of confusion over the recent announcement that this is our last season. Many are wondering if they should fight for more?? And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won’t change things right now. But we spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros., and you should all know TREMENDOUS care and consideration was put into making this decision. In fact, the whole reason they decided to announce that it was our fifth and final season simultaneously is because they know how devoted and passionate our fans (and we!) are and wanted to give y’all (and us!) as much time as they could to accept and process the news. And for that we’re incredibly grateful. But mostly, we’re all beyond grateful that they gave us this new life in the first place. AND a chance to give this story the ending it deserves. And, of course…none of that would have EVER happened if it weren’t for YOU. We can truly never thank you enough for that. This has been and will continue to be an incredibly beautiful and unique experience. So, on behalf of the cast and Joe and I…we look forward to spending this final season basking in the Luci-love with you!!” the statement reads.

Lucifer‘s final season will go back into production soon and will likely drop on Netflix in 2020.