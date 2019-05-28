Netflix Reveals Lucifer’s Devil Face From Season 4

The newest season of Lucifer arrived earlier this month, and it looks like Netflix isn’t being shy about one of its best-kept secrets. In a recent post on Instagram, the streaming service poked fun at the “profile photo vs. tagged photo” meme, using the previously-mysterious devil face worn by Lucifer (Tom Ellis).

View this post on Instagram *hides all tagged photos from timeline* A post shared by NetflixPH (@netflixph) on May 23, 2019 at 4:00am PDT

Considering the fact that the devil face – or, well, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) seeing it for the first time – was the cliffhanger that the show closed out its network TV run on, it’s safe to say that fans were curious to see what it actually looked like.

“The way I explain it is that Chloe loves Lucifer like we love family … I think after she gets over the initial shock, Chloe without having to fight it, she would accept it,” German told fans shortly after the finale.

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer’s devil face,” showrunner Joe Henderson also explained. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 — exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the Devil?”

Thankfully, since the show got “saved” by Netflix, fans now have their answer — as well as even more delightfully devilish content to consume.

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” Ellis explained at a convention appearance last year. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show too much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season.…There will be multiple bum shots, certainly after a scene we shot the other day.”

“I also want to stress — I think one of the reasons people like our show is because it doesn’t go all the way there.” Ellis continued. “It’s about suggestion, its’ about getting away with it, it’s about being cheeky and not vulgar, and we’re still being careful that we aren’t going to go into vulgarity. Everything’s justified.”

Season 4 of Lucifer is now available to stream on Netflix.