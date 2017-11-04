Matt Reeves Drops Out Of Directing The Batman

After Ben Affleck jumped out of the director’s chair for his Batman solo film, it looked like Matt Reeves was set to take on the job. That no longer seems to be the case.

Reeves entered into discussions with Warner Bros. just a week ago, but according to THR, studio sources now say Reeves has exited those discussions. There isn’t currently a reason listed as to why the two couldn’t reach a deal, but those same sources also say that talks could resume after cooler heads prevail.

Whether it was agreement on money, creative control, or approval of the script, it’s hard to pin down why there would be that much animosity between the two so quickly. The studio won’t simply wait on Reeves to come around though and is intent on filling the position as quickly as possible. Without much being known about the project other than it exists and has Batman in it, it’s still one of the most anticipated movies in DC’s cinematic universe lineup, as indicated by its 4.32 out of 5 score on ComicBook.com’s anticipation ranking, and Warner Bros. won’t just let that die on the vine.

Affleck worked on the script for the movie with Geoff Johns and decided not to direct it on top of already starring in it.Reportedly Warner Bros. was quite taken with their script, but word is it could get a significant reworking depending on who the studio gets to fill the vacancy. Writer Mark Hughes recently noted what he’s heard from studio sources about the plan going forward.

“That the script would need more rewrites, particularly with a new director joining the picture, was a given,” he wrote later on. “How extensive the process will be — I’m hearing anything from “major rewrites” to “a completely new script,” including starting from scratch on the story if that’s what it takes — is unclear, not just to us but probably to those involved as well, since the new filmmaker might look at the story and script and decide there’s plenty to salvage that appeals to them.”

It looks like the search will continue.

